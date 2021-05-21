Harry Styles Covered His 52 Tattoos Pictures

We have the classic and now iconic below the boob butterfly or moth.
The two swallows on the chest.
He’s got a heart and a holy Bible.
Various locks and keys.
A little “Things i can” moment.
A tattoo of people shaking hands, and the words “silver spoon.”
The man is a walking piece of art.
So, it was especially surprising to see pictures of his tattoos covered up with makeup for a new movie he’s in.
The movie is called My Policeman and I’m too lazy to google, but judging from the pics, I’d say it’s pretty clear Harry is playing, well, a policeman.
Enough of me jabbing away about shit I don’t know about!
Let’s take a look at Harry with his tats covered up:
Yes, this is what he looks like without tattoos:
Harry no tats:
Though it appears the winged insect is peaking out.
