Harry Styles Covered His 52 Tattoos Pictures

In case you didn’t know, Harry Styles is covered in tattoos. This tattoo website says he has 52.

We have the classic and now iconic below the boob butterfly or moth.

The two swallows on the chest.

He’s got a heart and a holy Bible.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Various locks and keys.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

A little “Things i can” moment.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

A tattoo of people shaking hands, and the words “silver spoon.”


Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

The man is a walking piece of art.


Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

So, it was especially surprising to see pictures of his tattoos covered up with makeup for a new movie he’s in.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

The movie is called My Policeman and I’m too lazy to google, but judging from the pics, I’d say it’s pretty clear Harry is playing, well, a policeman.


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Enough of me jabbing away about shit I don’t know about!

Let’s take a look at Harry with his tats covered up:


Frida / Click/Splash/MEGA

Yes, this is what he looks like without tattoos:


Frida / Click/Splash/MEGA

Harry no tats:


Frida / Click/Splash/MEGA

Though it appears the winged insect is peaking out.


Frida / Click/Splash/MEGA

