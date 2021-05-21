Hamilton ETFs Announces May 2021 Distributions for HCA, HCAL

Article content

TORONTO — Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (“Hamilton ETFs”) is pleased to announce the monthly cash distributions for its Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF (ticker “HCA”) and Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (ticker “HCAL”), both of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, for the month ended May 31, 2021.

The ex-dividend date for the distributions is anticipated to be May 28, 2021, for all unitholders of record on May 31, 2021. The distributions will be paid in cash, or if the unitholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), reinvested in additional units of the ETF, on or about June 10, 2021.

ETF name Ticker Distribution per unit Annualized yield (1) Frequency Hamilton Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index ETF HCA $0.0800 4.22% Monthly Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF HCAL $0.1000 5.25% Monthly

Calculated using the May 20, 2021 net asset value per unit for each ETF, which is available at www.hamiltonetfs.com.

Distributions will vary from period to period.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc.

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector, with a portfolio management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience. The firm’s specialized investment focus is driven by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm’s most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

Contacts

Patrick Sommerville, Partner, Head of Business Development, 416-941-9250, psommerville@hamiltonetfs.com

David Kidane, Regional Director, Business Development, 416-941-9681, dkidane@hamiltonetfs.com

Andréanne Dumais, Regional Director, Business Development, 416-941-9996, adumais@hamiltonetfs.com

