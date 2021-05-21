Gold heads for third weekly gain on tepid dollar, inflation worries

Article content
Gold prices steadied on Friday, and were
on track for a third straight weekly gain, as a weaker U.S.
dollar and growing inflationary pressure boosted demand for the
safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was flat at $1,876.54 per ounce by 0510
GMT, and has risen nearly 1.9% so far this week. U.S. gold
futures fell 0.3% to $1,876.90.
“U.S. economic data has given us strong inflation alerts
this week, meaning yields and the dollar have fallen, strong
supportive factors for gold,” OANDA senior market analyst
Jeffrey Halley said.
“Additionally, I believe that upward trading momentum has
increased for gold as investors now believe that prices have
made a structural low.”
The dollar was pinned near milestone lows against its rivals
and headed for a weekly loss, while benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields fell.
Recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States
and the UK intensified concerns over inflation, lifting gold’s
appeal as an inflation hedge.
“Further stimulus are seen in different countries and these
in the minds of many will lead to inflation moving forward,”
Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said.
“On the longer term, we continue to be bullish on gold as
the fundamentals that support owning gold have not changed and

wouldn’t change for some time, in particular, the low-interest
rates environment.”
Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust ,
the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6%
to 1,037.09 tonnes on Thursday.
Meanwhile, risk sentiment in wider financial markets
remained upbeat, fueled by hopes around a quick economic
recovery.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000
last week.
Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.4% to $2,841.58 per
ounce, silver rose 0.1% to $27.76. Platinum gained
0.5% to $1,201.66, but was on track for its second straight
weekly fall.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)