Gold heads for third weekly gain on tepid dollar, inflation worries

Gold prices steadied on Friday, and were

on track for a third straight weekly gain, as a weaker U.S.

dollar and growing inflationary pressure boosted demand for the

safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was flat at $1,876.54 per ounce by 0510

GMT, and has risen nearly 1.9% so far this week. U.S. gold

futures fell 0.3% to $1,876.90.

“U.S. economic data has given us strong inflation alerts

this week, meaning yields and the dollar have fallen, strong

supportive factors for gold,” OANDA senior market analyst

Jeffrey Halley said.

“Additionally, I believe that upward trading momentum has

increased for gold as investors now believe that prices have

made a structural low.”

The dollar was pinned near milestone lows against its rivals

and headed for a weekly loss, while benchmark 10-year Treasury

yields fell.

Recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States

and the UK intensified concerns over inflation, lifting gold’s

appeal as an inflation hedge.

“Further stimulus are seen in different countries and these

in the minds of many will lead to inflation moving forward,”

Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said.

“On the longer term, we continue to be bullish on gold as

the fundamentals that support owning gold have not changed and