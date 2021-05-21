Gold eases as dollar climbs on strong U.S. data, but set for weekly gain

Article content

Gold prices inched lower on Friday as the dollar rebounded after robust U.S. manufacturing data, although bullion was still on track to register a third straight weekly gain.

Spot gold eased 0.1% at $1,874.11 per ounce by 12:29 p.m. EDT (1629 GMT). But prices were headed for a 1.7% weekly gain, helped by subdued U.S. Treasury yields. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,872.80.

Data showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand.

“Strong economic data like the PMI does potentially have the opportunity to cause some short-term ripples in the gold market, based on the premise that the Federal Reserve could potentially reduce bond buying quicker than anticipated,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Wednesday’s Fed minutes showed a “number” of officials were ready to taper monetary policy on continued economic recovery, although market participants shrugged off those concerns as they do not expect it to be imminent.

The dollar rose 0.3% against rivals, making gold expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields held at 1.62%, down from Wednesday’s near one-week high of 1.69%.