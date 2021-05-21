Gold Down but Set to Record Weekly Rise Over Weaker Dollar, Inflation Concerns By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Friday morning in Asia as an improving economic outlook broadened investors’ risk appetite. However, a weaker dollar and growing inflationary pressure capped losses and set the yellow metal on track for a third consecutive weekly rise.

were down 0.38% to $1,874.75 by 12:03 PM ET (4:03 AM GMT); The , which usually moves inversely to gold, inched down on Friday and was headed towards a weekly loss.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields also fell to 1.6340% during the previous session thanks to disappointing demand for Thursday’s auction of .

Hopes of a quick economic recovery were further strengthened by s out of the U.S. on Thursday. The past week saw 444,000 filed, the lowest number since March 2020.

In Asia-Pacific, Japanese core consumer prices slid for the ninth consecutive month in April, with a record slump in cellphone fees s offset by rising energy prices. The contracted 0.1% year-on-year while the contracted 0.4% month-on-month.

Elsewhere in the region, Australia released for April earlier in the day.

Investors also await a slew of U.K. economic data due to be released later in the day, which include April as well as the , and purchasing managers’ indexes for May.

SPDR Gold Trust (P:), the largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund globally, said that its holdings rose 0.6% to 1,037.09 tons on Thursday from 1,031.27 tons the day before.

In other precious metals, palladium gained 0.5% and platinum rose 0.4%, while silver eased 0.1%.