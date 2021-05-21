Full Aggregation Protocol OpenOcean Launches Multi-Languages Support By CoinQuora



Full aggregation protocol OpenOcean launches multi-language support

It supports Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, and Russian

Full aggregation protocol OpenOcean announced it would launch multi-language support.

OpenOcean is the world’s first DeFi & CeFi full aggregator. It is expanding its global market coverage by supporting some of the largest languages by many speakers and crypto users. This includes Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, and Russian.

The firm said:

OpenOcean users speaking Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Russian will be able to enjoy not only the best price with low fee while swapping on OpenOcean, but also website localization and native support staff for the respective languages on Discord channel.

Further, OpenOcean said it opens its global expansion doors to over 2 billion speakers, spanning two of the largest countries in East Asia. Also, the majority of Latin America and Spain, as well as Russia and other Russian-speaking countries.

