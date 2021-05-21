Franco Terrazzano: Taxing the rich is a Trojan horse

Once such tax hikes get in, more and more Canadians will be hit with legions of higher taxes

All these taxes combined would only cover a week and a half of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s spending, however. So, unless politicians start saving some money taxpayers will eventually get clobbered.

Despite the prime minister’s promise not to raise taxes, the 2021 federal budget did introduce new taxes, one on swanky boats, cars and private planes and another on foreigners owning vacant homes. And the New Democrats are pushing the government for a wealth tax and taxes on so-called excess profits.

With the federal government’s debt rising by $424 million per day, Canadians need to be on guard for the Trojan horse of politics: higher taxes on the wealthy and businesses. Such taxes won’t balance the budget. But they will make it easier for politicians to get tax hikes through the city gates. And once they’re in, these taxes will hit more and more Canadians with legions of higher taxes.

Article content

The history books show there’s cause for concern. When the feds implemented the income tax in 1917 its initially high exemptions meant only very few people paid. Now, most Canadians with paycheques make more than the income tax-free threshold because of the lower personal exemption.

Politicians can also use wealth taxes to move the fiscal goal posts. When France introduced its wealth tax in 1988, it was indexed to inflation. But in 1997, the threshold stopped moving with inflation and as property values rose more and more families were hit by the tax. The French government finally said au revoir to its wealth tax in 2017 though only after it had helped chase away thousands of residents and billions of dollars of assets.

Canada’s NDP first proposed a wealth tax on household net worth over $20 million. A year later, Canadians for Tax Fairness mused about a threshold of $10 million. How long before a Canadian party follow’s New Zealand’s Green Party and demands a wealth tax starting at $1 million, including the value of primary homes?

Today’s tax on foreign homeowners could transition to tomorrow’s tax on Canadian homes. In 2016, Ottawa made it mandatory for Canadians to report the sale of their primary residence, even though it’s tax exempt. And the government has already spent thousands of dollars on a study looking at home equity taxes on Canadians.

Taxes on the rich also cause pain for the middle class. In 1990, then United States president George H. W. Bush imposed a luxury tax on yachts, expensive cars, planes, jewelry and furs. Despite being targeted at rich consumers, the tax cost thousands of Americans their jobs. In 1993, President Bill Clinton repealed all but the luxury car tax. In 1996, Congress voted to phase that out, too. The Boston Herald laid out the key takeaway from this debacle: “Soak the rich may be a great slogan to spray paint on one’s skateboard, but someone has to manufacture, sell and provide the goods that would inevitably go unpurchased when said rich are duly soaked.”