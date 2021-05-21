Forint, zloty cap weekly gains, Prague stocks outperform as CEZ shares soar

Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
were muted on Friday, with the Hungarian forint and the Polish
zloty taking a break after sharp gains fueled by rate hike
expectations earlier this week.
Stocks in Prague outperformed the region, led by utility
company CEZ.
The zloty and the forint strengthened
past psychologically important levels versus the euro this week
on expectations of policy tightening in the CEE region, fueled
by higher-than-expected CPI data.
The forint jumped to a nine-month high after the Hungarian
central bank on Monday flagged a possible rate hike in June.
Hungary’s central bank will hold its next rate-setting
meeting on Tuesday, where it is expected to leave key rates
steady ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first
base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in inflation.
The forint strengthened to 349.20 per euro Friday morning,
and hit a nearly two-year high versus the U.S. dollar at 285.84,
then retreated to earlier levels and was little moved on the
day.
The Polish zloty slid 0.11% to trade at 4.4990 versus the
euro after crossing the psychologically important 4.50 mark on
Thursday for the first time since February.
“Reflation tendencies, together with the ensuing pressure
for interest rate hikes and the milder rhetoric of the NBP …
are making market participants to take an interest in the Polish
currency,” PKO BP analysts said in a note.
“But deeply negative real interest rates will inhibit
further declines in EUR/PLN.”
Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged up 0.07% to
25.481 per euro while the Romanian leu was 0.02% up at
4.9275.
Stock markets firmed, with Prague’s stocks
outperforming the region after climbing 0.94%.
Shares in Czech utility CEZ rose 2.5%, as of 0836
GMT, to hit a nearly six-year high after the Czech utility
announced a hefty dividend proposal following the sale of some
foreign assets. The proposed dividend is the company’s
second-highest in its history.
*********************************************
*****************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan
Charlish in Warsaw)