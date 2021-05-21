Forint, zloty cap weekly gains, Prague stocks outperform as CEZ shares soar

Article content

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

were muted on Friday, with the Hungarian forint and the Polish

zloty taking a break after sharp gains fueled by rate hike

expectations earlier this week.

Stocks in Prague outperformed the region, led by utility

company CEZ.

The zloty and the forint strengthened

past psychologically important levels versus the euro this week

on expectations of policy tightening in the CEE region, fueled

by higher-than-expected CPI data.

The forint jumped to a nine-month high after the Hungarian

central bank on Monday flagged a possible rate hike in June.

Hungary’s central bank will hold its next rate-setting

meeting on Tuesday, where it is expected to leave key rates

steady ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first

base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in inflation.

The forint strengthened to 349.20 per euro Friday morning,

and hit a nearly two-year high versus the U.S. dollar at 285.84,

then retreated to earlier levels and was little moved on the

day.

The Polish zloty slid 0.11% to trade at 4.4990 versus the

euro after crossing the psychologically important 4.50 mark on

Thursday for the first time since February.

“Reflation tendencies, together with the ensuing pressure