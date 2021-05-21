Forint, zloty cap weekly gains, Prague stocks outperform as CEZ shares soar

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

BUDAPEST — Central European currencies

were muted on Friday, with the Hungarian forint and the Polish

zloty taking a break after sharp gains fueled by rate hike

expectations earlier this week.

Stocks in Prague outperformed the region, led by utility

company CEZ.

The zloty and the forint strengthened

past psychologically important levels versus the euro this week

on expectations of policy tightening in the CEE region, fueled

by higher-than-expected CPI data.

The forint jumped to a nine-month high after the Hungarian

central bank on Monday flagged a possible rate hike in June.

Hungary’s central bank will hold its next rate-setting

meeting on Tuesday, where it is expected to leave key rates

steady ahead of a June meeting when it could deliver its first

base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in inflation.

The forint strengthened to 349.20 per euro Friday morning,

and hit a nearly two-year high versus the U.S. dollar at 285.84,

then retreated to earlier levels and was little moved on the

day.

The Polish zloty slid 0.11% to trade at 4.4990 versus the

euro after crossing the psychologically important 4.50 mark on

Thursday for the first time since February.

“Reflation tendencies, together with the ensuing pressure

for interest rate hikes and the milder rhetoric of the NBP …

are making market participants to take an interest in the Polish

currency,” PKO BP analysts said in a note.

“But deeply negative real interest rates will inhibit

further declines in EUR/PLN.”

Elsewhere, the Czech crown edged up 0.07% to

25.481 per euro while the Romanian leu was 0.02% up at

4.9275.

Stock markets firmed, with Prague’s stocks

outperforming the region after climbing 0.94%.

Shares in Czech utility CEZ rose 2.5%, as of 0836

GMT, to hit a nearly six-year high after the Czech utility

announced a hefty dividend proposal following the sale of some

foreign assets. The proposed dividend is the company’s

second-highest in its history.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1037

CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romanian

EURHRK= Croatian

EURRSD= Serbian 0 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previou Daily Change

s

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1160.75 1149.96 +0.94% +13.01

00 %

.BUX Budapest 46285.5 46261.3 +0.05% +9.92%

9 7

.WIG20 Warsaw 2132.52 2131.18 +0.06% +7.49%

.BETI Buchares 11645.3 11624.8 +0.18% +18.76

t 7 3 %

.SBITOP Ljubljan <.sbitop a> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1955.15 1953.73 +0.07% +12.41

%

.BELEX1 Belgrade <.belex1>

.SOFIX Sofia 529.92 524.43 +1.05% +18.41

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republic

CZ2YT=R 2-year s

CZ5YT=R 5-year s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R 2-year s

PL5YT=R 5-year s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.70 1.00 1.33 0.36

Rep

Hungary 1.23 1.47 1.65 0.89

Poland 0.36 0.52 0.73 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan

Charlish in Warsaw)

