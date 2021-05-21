Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Rout By Investing.com



Ethereum Tumbles 20% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $2,202.01 by 17:09 (21:09 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 20.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 21.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $260.86B, or 17.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,202.01 to $2,931.66 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 43.74%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $47.98B or 22.67% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,922.2527 to $4,129.9937 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 49.57% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,164.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 13.53% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0016 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.01%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $660.22B or 43.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $58.59B or 3.88% of the total cryptocurrency market value.