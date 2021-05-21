Ethereum Falls 12% In Selloff By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 12% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $2,568.99 by 10:23 (14:23 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 11.63% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $296.64B, or 17.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,535.56 to $2,931.66 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 36.56%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $45.06B or 23.49% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,922.2527 to $4,129.9937 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 41.16% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,096.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.32% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0016 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $729.54B or 42.71% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $58.61B or 3.43% of the total cryptocurrency market value.