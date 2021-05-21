EOS Tumbles 21% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Tumbles 21% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $5.3754 by 10:40 (14:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 20.52% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.4206B, or 0.33% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.3754 to $6.9082 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 49.18%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.7002B or 1.93% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1734 to $11.9200 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 76.61% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,884.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.75% on the day.

was trading at $2,400.03 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 16.91%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $715.5227B or 43.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $291.9532B or 17.74% of the total cryptocurrency market value.