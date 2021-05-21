EOS Falls 12% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 12% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $5.9470 by 10:18 (14:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 12.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $6.1509B, or 0.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.9470 to $6.9082 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 42.79%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.7316B or 1.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1734 to $11.9200 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 74.12% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,155.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.32% on the day.

was trading at $2,613.64 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 10.10%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $779.8552B or 43.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $320.4192B or 17.87% of the total cryptocurrency market value.