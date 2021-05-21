Elon Musk says Tesla eyeing Russia as a potential production hub By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla’s gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Elon Musk said on Friday that Tesla (NASDAQ:) was close to establishing a presence in Russia and was looking at whether it could open factories there.
Addressing an event in Russia via video link, Tesla boss Musk said the company already had production sites in China and the United States, but was looking at opening production facilities in other parts of the world.
