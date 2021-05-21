EarthRenew Completes Shares for Debt Settlements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION INTHE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EarthRenew Inc. (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF) is pleased to announce that it has completed its shares for debt settlements with certain creditors of the Company’s recently acquired wholly-owned subsidiary, Replenish Nutrients Ltd. that were previously announced on May 17, 2021 (the “Shares for Debt Settlement”).

Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement, the Company has issued 2,184,663 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.248 per share in satisfaction of outstanding debt of $541,796. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on September 22, 2021.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew’s mission is to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste products into high-value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products to establish EarthRenew as a key player in the regenerative agriculture space. We strive to be a driving part of this movement by offering growers natural fertilizer alternatives that feed the soil to strengthen the earth’s ability to restore itself while growing healthy plants. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.

For further information, please visit our website at www.earthrenew.ca or contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

+1 (403) 860-8623

Email: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

