Dow Trades Higher as Economic Indicators Improve By Investing.com

By Christiana Sciaudone
Investing.com — Markets improved for a second day as better-than-expected indicators and good earnings improved sentiment.
The Manufacturing PMI for May came in stronger that the forecast at 61.5 versus the expected 60.5. Yesterday’s jobless claims were the lowest since the pandemic hit.
The Dow Jones was up 218 points, or 0.64%, the S&P 500 traded 12 points, or 0.3%, higher, while the Nasdaq slide slightly by 0.14%.
