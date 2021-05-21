Dollar Weakens; Concerns Over Fed Tapering Ease By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com – The dollar traded lower in early European trade Friday, heading for a weekly loss as concerns eased over Federal Reserve members discussing potentially tapering back bond buying.

At 3 AM ET (0800 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was down 0.1% at 89.737, down about 0.6% for the week so far. 

traded 0.1% higher at 1.2237, not far below the four-month high of 1.2245 it hit earlier in the week, was 0.1% lower at 108.71, while the risk-sensitive was down 0.2% at 0.7756.

The dollar has given back a bounce it made after a mention of possible future tapering discussions, in from the Fed’s April meeting, prompted fears of early rate rises.

“News from the FOMC minutes that a number of participants felt that tapering of asset purchases might be discussed at upcoming meetings could have given the dollar a big boost,” said analysts at ING, in a note. “The fact that it hasn’t probably owes to the fact that progress towards the Fed goals is still ongoing and that the first Fed rate hike would still be a 2023 story.”

Data released on Thursday showed that U.S. fell to 444,000 over the past week, a new post-pandemic low, adding to evidence of a steady recovery in the labor market.

That said, the number of , which are measured with a one-week time lag to initial ones, rose by over 100,000, suggesting the recovery still has some way to go.

Elsewhere, fell 0.1% to 1.4182, just short of multi-year highs, after British surged by 9.2% in April, when non-essential shops reopened after months of closure due to Covid restrictions, their biggest jump since a previous reopening in June.

Sterling is heading for a third consecutive weekly gain and has climbed 2.6% during May so far.

is up 0.1% at 13.979 after South Africa’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate for a fifth straight meeting on Thursday, looking through a temporary pickup in inflation as the country faces a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR