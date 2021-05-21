Dollar Down, Set for Weekly Loss as Fed Taper Talk Concerns Diminish By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – The dollar was down on Friday morning in Asia, staying near milestone lows and set to record a weekly loss. Investors’ risk appetite increased as concerns about the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hint of tapering eased, and economic recovery from COVID-19 gave other currencies a boost against the greenback.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched down 0.02% to 89.775 by 11:47 PM ET (3:47 AM GMT).

The pair inched up 0.10% to 108.85 as April’s data released earlier in the day showed the contracted 0.1% year-on-year, better than the 0.2% contraction in forecasts prepared by investing.com, while its contracted 0.4% month-on-month, which was larger than March’s 0.2% growth.

The pair fell 0.24% to 0.7756 as Australia released its April’s earlier in the day. Across the Tasman Sea, the pair decreased 0.25% to 0.7184.

The pair stayed unchanged at 6.4340.

The pair inched down 0.09% to 1.4176 as investors await U.K. data for April due later in the day. The U.K. will also release its , and purchasing managers’ indexes for May.

In the U.S., showed that the in the U.S. fell to 444,000 over the past week, below 450,000 claims in forecasts prepared by Investing.com and 478,000 reading filed during the previous week.

Investors also seem less concerned about the Fed’s minutes from its latest meeting, released on Wednesday, which hinted at a scale-back of asset purchases.

“It has been just over 24 hours since markets got spooked by the prospect of the U.S. Fed tapering its asset purchases, but having proverbially slept on it, the mood seems less sour today,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

“Which seems reasonable, it’s not like the Fed is on the brink of wanting to actually act,” the noted added.

The benchmark slide to 1.6340% overnight, trading between roughly 1.5% and 1.7% for two months.

“The world was, is and will remain awash with cheap dollars,” Societe Generale (OTC:) strategist Kit Juckes told Reuters.

“As long as the Fed is talking about talking about tapering, Treasuries are likely to remain stuck in their range and the dollar’s path of least resistance is to go on falling, albeit slowly.”