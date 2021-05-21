Delta Air names GE exec Janki as CFO By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Delta Air Lines passenger planes are seen parked due to flight reductions made to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Birmingham, Alabama, U.S. March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah



(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines on Friday named Dan Janki, the head of General Electric (NYSE:) Co’s power unit, as its chief financial officer.

Janki, who has served in a variety of senior roles at GE during his 25-year stint with the conglomerate, will join Delta Air in July and have an initial annual base salary of $650,000.

Gary Chase and Bill Carroll have been serving as interim co-CFOs of the carrier after Paul Jacobson resigned in November to join General Motors (NYSE:) as CFO.