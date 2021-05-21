Deere Gains as Equipment Demand More Than Doubles Profit, Drives Forecast Higher By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Shares of Deere & Co (NYSE:) were up close to 3% Friday as strong demand for its farm equipment helped it more than double its second quarter profit and raise yearly guidance.

Deere reported net income of $1.79 billion for the second quarter ended May 2, or $5.68 per share, compared with net income of $666 million, or $2.11 per share, for the quarter ended May 3, 2020. Worldwide sales rose 30% to $12.05 billion.

Net income for fiscal 2021 is now forecast to be in a range of $5.3 billion to $5.7 billion, compared to the $4.6 billion-$5 billion band it forecast in February.

Shares hit a record earlier this month and have since slipped about 10%.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John C. May’s assertion of being “on track for a strong year” resonated more with the traders, allowing them to ignore his warning of “increased supply-chain pressures through the balance of the year.”

The company benefited from higher shipment volumes, better price realization, and the favorable effects of foreign currency translation in its equipment operations across its lines of business.