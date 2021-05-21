CUPE BC Convention 2021 Wraps Up With New Leadership, Karen Ranalletta Elected President

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — CUPE BC’s first-ever virtual convention ended in today, wrapping up 3 days of debate, reports, guest speakers and the election of a new executive board. Karen Ranalletta was elected president, the first woman president of CUPE BC in 26 years, while Trevor Davies was re-elected Secretary-Treasurer by acclamation.

“I want to thank the delegates for their support and the trust they have placed in me. This is a truly humbling moment,” said Ranalletta. “I am thrilled to have been elected with Secretary-Treasurer Trevor Davies to continue the work of representing the more than 100,000 workers who belong to CUPE across B.C.

“I want to thank everyone who put their name forward at all levels of the executive board, and I pledge to work as hard as I can every day to represent and advocate for our members.”

Prior to her election as president, Ranalletta served three terms as a General Vice President. She is the President of CUPE 2950 (representing more than 1500 clerical and library workers at the University of British Columbia). In addition to her role as GVP, she represents CUPE BC as an Officer (Vice President) of the BC Federation of Labour and chairs the BC Fed’s Health and Safety Committee. She also chairs the CUPE BC Universities and Young Workers Committees and is a member of the CUPE National Post-Secondary Task Force. Finally, she sits on the Board of Directors for the BC Labour Heritage Centre – an organization dedicated to preserving and championing working people’s history in B.C.