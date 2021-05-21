CUPE BC Convention 2021 Wraps Up With New Leadership, Karen Ranalletta Elected President

Article content
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — CUPE BC’s first-ever virtual convention ended in today, wrapping up 3 days of debate, reports, guest speakers and the election of a new executive board. Karen Ranalletta was elected president, the first woman president of CUPE BC in 26 years, while Trevor Davies was re-elected Secretary-Treasurer by acclamation.
“I want to thank the delegates for their support and the trust they have placed in me. This is a truly humbling moment,” said Ranalletta. “I am thrilled to have been elected with Secretary-Treasurer Trevor Davies to continue the work of representing the more than 100,000 workers who belong to CUPE across B.C.
“I want to thank everyone who put their name forward at all levels of the executive board, and I pledge to work as hard as I can every day to represent and advocate for our members.”
Prior to her election as president, Ranalletta served three terms as a General Vice President. She is the President of CUPE 2950 (representing more than 1500 clerical and library workers at the University of British Columbia). In addition to her role as GVP, she represents CUPE BC as an Officer (Vice President) of the BC Federation of Labour and chairs the BC Fed’s Health and Safety Committee. She also chairs the CUPE BC Universities and Young Workers Committees and is a member of the CUPE National Post-Secondary Task Force. Finally, she sits on the Board of Directors for the BC Labour Heritage Centre – an organization dedicated to preserving and championing working people’s history in B.C.
In addition to the two full-time officer positions, delegates elected four General Vice Presidents, which regional caucuses elected regional vice presidents, and equity caucuses elected diversity vice presidents. (See below for full list of executive board.)
Delegates debated dozens of resolutions as they set the course for the next year for B.C.’s largest union. The online convention featured video messages from Premier John Horgan, BC Federation of Labour president Laird Cronk, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and HEU President Barb Nederpel.
CUPE BC Executive Board 2021-2023
President: Karen Ranalletta
Secretary-Treasurer: Trevor Davies
General Vice Presidents (4):
Dal Benning
Sheryl Burns
Nicole Edmondson
Michelle Waite
Diversity Vice Presidents (DVPs):
DVP, Indigenous members
Shelley Saje Ricci
Deea Bailey (Alternate DVP)
DVP, Racialized Workers
Edward Parsotam
Nicole Cabrejos (Alternate DVP)
DVP, Persons with Disabilities
Pat Shade
Laurie Whyte (Alternate DVP)
DVP, Pink Triangle
Joyce Griffiths
Hailey Fielden (Alternate DVP)
Regional Vice Presidents
Metro RVPs
Sarah Bjorknas
John Gibson
Kari Scott-Whyte
Debra Merrier (Alternate RVP)
RVPs, Vancouver Island
Kirk Mercer
Amber Leonard
Dan MacBeth (Alternate RVP)
RVP, Okanagan
Rose Jurkic
Lois Rugg (Alternate RVP)
RVP, Fraser Valley
Sara Manchester
Tony Rebelo (Alternate RVP)
RVP, Kootenays
Anita Early
Michelle Bennett (Alternate RVP)
RVP, North
Stephanie Goudie
Monica Brady (Alternate RVP)
Trustees
Debbie Mohabir
José van Berkel
