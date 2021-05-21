Crypto Limps to Weekend After Hammer Blows From Musk, China, Tax

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The cryptocurrency market nursed its wounds Friday after a week of pain triggered by a Chinese regulatory warning shot, forced selling and a possible U.S. tax clampdown.

If that wasn’t enough, Bitcoin believers are still fuming after onetime proponent Elon Musk did an about-face and criticized the token for its energy usage. Bitcoin fluctuated around $40,000 in Asian trade, down about 9% on the week though up from a Wednesday plunge toward $30,000. Other coins have slumped too, such as Ether’s 17% weekly nosedive.

The sour stretch for digital tokens started with Tesla Inc.’s billionaire founder Musk suspending acceptance of Bitcoin payments and trading barbs with boosters of the cryptocurrency on Twitter. China’s central bank added to the downdraft Tuesday after carrying a statement warning against using virtual currencies. On Thursday, it emerged the U.S. may require crypto transactions of $10,000 or more to be reported to tax authorities.

“Volatility of Bitcoin is to stay elevated,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors in New York. Leverage that unwound in Wednesday’s tumble is already being replaced, he added in a note.