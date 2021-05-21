Credit Suisse’s McKessar to Leave as Banker Exodus Accelerates

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Credit Suisse Group AG senior banker Tim McKessar is joining UBS Group AG, becoming the latest to leave the embattled Swiss lender following the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

McKessar will start at UBS in August and run the telecommunications, media and technology advisory team in Sydney, partnering with Brendan Mulheron, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg. McKessar had been at Credit Suisse since 2007 and most recently led its local TMT team.

He’s among a slew of staffers exiting Credit Suisse businesses around the world in the wake of debacles involving Archegos and supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. The Swiss lender last month slashed the amount of money set aside for employee bonuses, using the savings to limit the financial hit from the implosion of Archegos.

The bank is now being forced to consider retention bonuses for staff to stem the bleeding, but that’s come too late for some of its Australian bankers. McKessar wasn’t the only one to head out the door this week, with Bank of America Corp. on Monday snaring Karl Rozman to lead its natural resources advisory team. Rozman, a managing director, had worked at Credit Suisse for 11 years and most recently co-headed its Australia natural resources, energy and infrastructure team.