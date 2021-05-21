Coronavirus wave flattens Indian housing market views

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian house prices will stagnate this year, hurt by a devastating second wave of the coronavirus which has crushed demand and offset government tax rebates and incentives for property developers, a Reuters poll showed.

Asia’s third-largest economy has become the global epicenter of the pandemic, with around 26 million cases and about 290,000 deaths so far, pushing several states to reimpose restrictions, stalling business activity.

That means average house prices will stagnate this year, according to the May 11-19 poll of 12 analysts, a downgrade from an already modest 1.3% rise expected in the previous poll in January. Four analysts penciled in a decline in house prices this year.

The latest forecast for no growth in house prices suggests a decline in real terms with Indian consumer price inflation running over 4% and expected to average 4.9% this year.

“2021 will continue to remain subdued due to the ongoing economic distress caused by the massive second wave, and also due to fear of a third wave of the pandemic,” said Arvind Nandan, managing director of research at Savills India.

“The housing market has been strongly affected on various fronts due to the pandemic. Several (property) registrations had come to a halt due to lockdowns. The demand-side has slumped owing to cashflow problems and reserve depletion among buyers.”