China Merchants Bank International Partners with Nervos Network By CoinQuora

China Merchants Bank International Partners with Nervos Network
- China Merchants Bank International partnered with blockchain network Nervos
- They will launch InNervation — a 50 million dollar fund
- The fund will focus on early and growth-stage startups building decentralized applications
Open-source public blockchain network Nervos recently announced a partnership with China Merchants Bank International, a subsidiary of China Merchants Bank. The partnership will be to launch a fund called InNervation. This fund will allocate 50 million dollars for early and growth-stage startups that build decentralized applications.
BIG NEWS
Nervos has partnered with CMBI to launch #InNervation, a $50M fund for early and growth-stage startups building dApps,
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.