Cardano Tumbles 20% In Selloff By Investing.com



Cardano Tumbles 20% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $1.452340 by 16:10 (20:10 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 20.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $47.575421B, or 3.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.452323 to $1.866117 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 22.39%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.804965B or 3.72% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 40.96% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,827.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.50% on the day.

was trading at $2,319.59 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 17.31%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $678.619129B or 43.86% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $274.543634B or 17.75% of the total cryptocurrency market value.