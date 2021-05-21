Cardano Falls 12% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 12% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.694948 by 08:42 (12:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 12.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $54.061797B, or 3.05% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.669697 to $1.866117 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.37%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $8.284809B or 3.97% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0231 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 31.10% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $41,004.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.30% on the day.

was trading at $2,682.91 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 6.65%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $765.177580B or 43.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $310.490885B or 17.52% of the total cryptocurrency market value.