Canadian dollar up for 8th straight week as speculative buying climbs

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging

U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding

to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a six-year

high.

Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian

dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the U.S.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed. As of May

18, net long positions had increased to 46,112 contracts from

38,629 in the prior week.

The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at

1.2055 to the greenback, or 82.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a

range of 1.2027 to 1.2094. For the week, it was up 0.4%, the

eighth consecutive week it has advanced, which is the longest

streak since 2016.

On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest level since May

2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by the recent surge in prices for some

of the commodities that Canada produces on prospects for global

economic recovery.

The reaction of markets, including bonds and copper, to the

U.S. data “came to the rescue for USDCAD,” said Erik Bregar,

head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada.

Copper fell 1.5% and the U.S. dollar gained

ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed