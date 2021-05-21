California to lift most COVID-19 limits, freeing up businesses

Article content

LOS ANGELES — California will lift most remaining crowd-capacity limits and physical distancing requirements related to COVID-19 on June 15, proceeding to fully reopen its economy as the pandemic abates and vaccination rates grow, health officials said on Friday.

The new policy will end California’s complicated, color-coded system of tiered restrictions, first imposed on a county-by-county basis last August.

California, the most populous U.S. state with some 40 million people, was the first to impose statewide stay-at-home orders and mandatory business closures in March 2020 as the pandemic began to take hold.

Tough constraints were renewed when California became a leading U.S. coronavirus hotspot during a surge in cases that swept much of the country late last year, straining healthcare systems until the vaccine rollout in early 2021 helped slow the outbreak.

California gradually eased restrictions again as infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths markedly declined. Last month Governor Gavin Newsom set the goal of fully reopening commerce in mid-June, as long as hospital admissions remained low with enough vaccine available for everyone over age 16 who wants one.