BMO investment arm sold Microsoft over U.S. Army headset deal

Article content

BOSTON — A responsible-investment arm of Canada’s Bank of Montreal sold roughly $275 million worth of Microsoft Corp shares because of the company’s recent U.S. Army contract for augmented reality headsets, a bank spokesman said on Friday.

BMO’s responsible investment managers worried that the $22 billion Army contract Microsoft won in March moves the technology from a proof-of-concept phase to a battlefield-ready product outside its investment strategies’ mandate, BMO representatives said.

The contract “sits at odds with our central investment philosophy to avoid companies with damaging businesses practices, and we class bespoke military equipment as one component of our avoid criteria,” Jamie Jenkins, head of the Responsible Global Equities team at BMO, said in an e-mailed statement.

Microsoft representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many traditional socially focused investment funds bar ownership of defense contractors or companies involved in areas like alcohol or gambling. BMO’s move shows how such prohibitions can extend to technology companies doing business with government agencies.

On Tuesday, Amazon.com Inc indefinitely extended a moratorium it imposed last year on police use of its facial recognition software due to civil rights concerns.