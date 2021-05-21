Bitcoin May Get Left Behind Due to Its Power Usage By CoinQuora

Vitalik: Bitcoin May Get Left Behind Due to Its Power Usage
- Vitalik Buterin said he thinks crypto is in a bubble
- Vitalik said may get left behind due to its power usage
In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin said he thinks crypto is in a bubble. But he doesn’t predict when it will pop.
He also said there is a possibility will overtake Bitcoin in the future. Also, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin stated that crypto is in a bubble. This is due to the energy debate surging around Bitcoin mining that needs it to embrace technological change.
The crypto crash of the past few days has shocked investors around the world.Vitalik Buterin isn’t among them — even though the meltdown wiped out a huge chunk of his personal wealth. https://t.co/TkPlysfuNo pic.twitter.com/yuxxsPrsLB
— CNN (@CNN)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
