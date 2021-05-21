Bitcoin May Get Left Behind Due to Its Power Usage By CoinQuora

Matilda Colman
Vitalik: Bitcoin May Get Left Behind Due to Its Power Usage
  • Vitalik Buterin said he thinks crypto is in a bubble
  • Vitalik said may get left behind due to its power usage

In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin said he thinks crypto is in a bubble. But he doesn’t predict when it will pop.

He also said there is a possibility will overtake Bitcoin in the future. Also, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin stated that crypto is in a bubble. This is due to the energy debate surging around Bitcoin mining that needs it to embrace technological change.

