Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $37,535.3 by 10:37 (14:37 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $715.5B, or 43.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $37,535.3 to $42,108.3 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 24.4%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $67.1B or 34.95% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $30,261.7129 to $50,640.9102 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 42.06% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,444.62 on the Investing.com Index, down 15.83% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0021 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 0.06%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $292.0B or 17.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $58.6B or 3.56% of the total cryptocurrency market value.