Biden says won’t allow Justice Dept to seize phone or email records of reporters By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks before a ceasefire agreed by Israel and Hamas was to go into effect, during a brief appearance in the Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he would not allow his Justice Department to seize the phone or email records of reporters, saying that any such move would be “simply wrong.”

Biden’s comments came after CNN reported that the Justice Department had told its correspondent Barbara Starr that the former Trump administration had obtained two months of her phone and email records in 2017.

“Absolutely, positively, it’s wrong,” Biden told reporters after a joint news conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “It’s simply, simply wrong. I will not let that happen.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR