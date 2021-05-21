Bank of England plans to ‘green’ its corporate bond holdings By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view shows The Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England set out plans on Friday to make its 20 billion pounds ($28.4 billion) of holdings in sterling corporate bonds better aligned with government goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions, starting later this year.

“We expect to combine an ambitious portfolio-wide climate target, a scorecard-based tilting mechanism, selective climate-related eligibility restrictions, and an escalation ladder ending in potential divestment,” BoE executive director for markets Andrew Hauser said in a speech hosted by Bloomberg.

($1 = 0.7050 pounds)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR