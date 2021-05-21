Bank of England plans to ‘green’ its corporate bond holdings By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view shows The Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley
LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England set out plans on Friday to make its 20 billion pounds ($28.4 billion) of holdings in sterling corporate bonds better aligned with government goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions, starting later this year.
“We expect to combine an ambitious portfolio-wide climate target, a scorecard-based tilting mechanism, selective climate-related eligibility restrictions, and an escalation ladder ending in potential divestment,” BoE executive director for markets Andrew Hauser said in a speech hosted by Bloomberg.
($1 = 0.7050 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.