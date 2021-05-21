Argentina’s key grains port snarled after strike over vaccine access

Article content

BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s main grains port of Rosario was snarled on Friday in the aftermath of a 48-hour strike by tugboat captains and other workers managing the flow of agricultural cargo ships, who are demanding access to COVID-19 vaccines, port authorities said.

Seven ships – six of them large Panamax vessels – that had been loaded with soy and other farm products were stranded at their docks, unable to embark due to the falling water level of the Parana River at Rosario, according to a letter to the government signed by three chambers representing port operators.

Unions representing workers demanding to be classified as “essential,” in order to qualify for the vaccines, halted activity from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. They warn that another 48-hour work stoppage will be held next week if the government does not adequately address their concerns.

“The strike generated a total breakdown of logistics, causing congestion at anchorages and making it impossible for new ships to arrive at port to load,” according to the letter signed by Argentina’s Port and Maritime Activities chamber and other port authorities.

They are asking the transportation ministry to help unblock Rosario, from which about 80% of Argentina’s farm exports are shipped. Agriculture is Argentina’s biggest source of export dollars at a time when central bank reserves are being strained by a weak peso and a recession exacerbated by the pandemic.