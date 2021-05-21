Apparel chain Gap says U.S. employees should continue to wear masks By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of GAP clothing retailer is seen at a company’s store at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

(Reuters) – Gap Inc (NYSE:) said on Friday all employees would have to continue wearing masks, even as many of the apparel retailer’s peers have relaxed their policies following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The parent of Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta brands also said it is recommending that customers who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in its shops, except in jurisdictions where masks are  required by law. (https://

Many retailers, including Walmart (NYSE:) Inc and Target Corp (NYSE:), have said that fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear masks, except when face coverings are required by local ordinances.

Earlier this month, the CDC had advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR