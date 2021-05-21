American Airlines says technical issue at Sabre hit operations By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo/File Photo
(Reuters) – American Airlines (NASDAQ:) said on Friday that travel technology firm Sabre (NASDAQ:) Corp had a technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including its own.
American Airlines said the technical issue had been resolved.
Virgin Australia, which also uses Sabre’s technology for air bookings, said in a tweet earlier on Friday its flights were impacted by a global system outage, which was affecting its check-in and boarding systems. (https://
