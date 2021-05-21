Airbus to boost A220 jet’s range, newest operator says

Article content

PARIS/WASHINGTON — Airbus will go ahead with plans to increase the range of its smallest jet, the A220, its newest operator said, allowing airlines to open more niche routes internationally.

Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman said last month he was discussing adding extra endurance to the jetliner with Airbus, which took over the Canadian-designed program in 2018.

Speaking to Reuters on Friday as he launched his latest venture, U.S. startup Breeze Airways, Neeleman said a decision to offer the longer-range jet was now a given.

“It is under way, so we are … kind of arguing about when. But it is not a matter of ‘if,’ it is just a matter of ‘when’,” Neeleman said.

Airbus declined to comment.

“We are always working with our customers and listening to their fleet needs, and we don’t comment on the status of our confidential discussions,” an Airbus spokeswoman said.

The upgrade would require an extra fuel tank, which means Airbus would also have to increase the plane’s maximum take-off weight in order to preserve and then improve performance. Airbus has already announced some increases in that metric.

“We need to get up to 4,000 (nautical) miles,” Neeleman said. The A220-300 currently flies about 3,400 nm (6,300 km).