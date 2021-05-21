Addison Rae Is Nervous About Her Acting Debut

“I definitely made sure to take it seriously.”
In what will be the TikTok star’s acting debut, Addison is taking on the lead role in the gender-swapped version of the iconic ’90s rom-com, titled He’s All That.
The updated flick will follow Padget, her high school’s resident social media influencer, as she attempts to turn a nerdy boy into the prom king.
“It’s definitely modernized in the best way. I’m excited to see people’s reactions to the twist we put on things,” Addison told Variety.
As for people’s reactions to her acting debut, Addison says she’s a little more hesitant.
“I’m a little nervous but I did my very best and that’s all I can do,” Addison admitted.
“I was taking [acting] classes probably seven days a week before the film started and [spending] like hours and hours a day doing script analysis. I definitely made sure to take it seriously,” she explained.
Addison previously revealed that she even had friends and family call her Padget when she wasn’t on set to help her stay in character.
And it’s no surprise that Addison prepared so intently for the role, considering she’s often the subject of relentless online criticism.
“It’s been a dream of mine forever to be an actress…The reaction is a little scary sometimes because people don’t really know what I did or aspired to do before I started social media. People base anything I do off, ‘Oh, she started on social media,’ but without knowing my background or knowing I’ve always been in acting classes,” Addison told Glamour UK.
He’s All That premieres August 27 on Netflix. Will you be tuning in?
