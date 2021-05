Article content

GENEVA — Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to COVID-19 are likely a “significant undercount,” the World Health Organization said on Friday.

In its annual World Health Statistics report, it estimated that total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million last year or 1.2 million more than officially reported.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and John Revill)