18 Celebrities Who’ve Cheated On Their Partners

1.

Kevin Hart admitted to the world that he cheated on his pregnant wife, calling it his “dumbest moment.”


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “I’m guilty, regardless of how it happened and what was involved, the shit that I can’t talk about; I’m guilty. I’m wrong. It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed, you lay in it,” he told The Breakfast Club.

2.

Mario Lopez admitted that he cheated on his ex-wife, Ali Landry, at his bachelor party just days before they got married.


John Lamparski / Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “I figured at that point, it was easier to ask for forgiveness. It’s my bachelor party, we were going to have a good time… I was wrong for obviously lying, and I shouldn’t have been in that position,” he told Howard Stern.

3.

Jessica Simpson revealed that she had an “emotional affair” with Johnny Knoxville while married to Nick Lachey.


Jim Spellman / Getty Images

What she’s said about it: “To me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one. It’s funny, I know, because I had placed such an emphasis on sex by not having it before marriage. After I actually had sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered. And Johnny and I had that, which seemed far more of a betrayal to my marriage than sex,” she wrote in her memoir, Open Book.

4.

Jude Law made headlines for cheating on his then-fiancé, Sienna Miller, with his children’s nanny.


Axelle / FilmMagic

What he’s said about it: “Following the reports in today’s papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us. I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time,” he wrote in a statement after the story leaked.

5.

Kris Jenner revealed that her marriage to Robert Kardashian ended because she had an affair.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

What she’s said about it: “I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old. We dated for four years, got married at 22; sooner or later during my life, when I was in my 30s, I had an affair, and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family,” she told Diane von Furstenberg on Diane’s podcast.

6.

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about fathering a child with his housekeeper, behind his then-wife Maria Shriver’s back.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “You do think about it every so often. And I can beat myself up as much as I want — it’s not gonna change the situation. … You can’t go back. If I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course I would go back in time and would say, ‘Arnold…no.’ You know, it’s always easy to be smart in hindsight. That’s not the way it works,” he told Men’s Journal.

7.

Meg Ryan has admitted to dating Russell Crowe while she was still married to Dennis Quaid, but says people don’t know the whole story.


Pier Marco Tacca / Getty Images

What she’s said about it: “What wasn’t in the story was the reality of my marriage for nine years. Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I found out more about that once I was divorced,” she told InStyle.

8.

Tiger Woods’ marriage famously imploded after reports of multiple affairs.


Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “I have made you question who I am and how I could have done the things I did. I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did was not acceptable,” he admitted in a press conference.

9.

Kristen Stewart issued a public apology to her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson after she was photographed kissing director Rupert Sanders.


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What she’s said about it: “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry,” she wrote in a statement. (Years later, Kristen would open up about the experience again, calling out the “slut-shaming” she faced afterward. And indeed, she faced a much harsher backlash than Rupert, who was actually married with two kids when he and Kristen kissed.)

10.

Jay-Z cheated in his marriage to Beyoncé — which you certainly already know if you’ve ever heard Lemonade.


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “[I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. … You know, most people walk away, and, like, divorce rate is like 50% or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself,” he told the New York Times.

11.

Katharine McPhee was photographed kissing her married Smash director, Michael Morris, while she was still married to Nick Cokas.


Axelle / FilmMagic

What she’s said about it: “I got married really young and then divorced, and in the last couple of years, I felt like, ‘Wow, this is what I should have been doing when I was 20 instead of planning a wedding.’ But I don’t have any regrets. All of the choices I made, I learned from in a really deep way. I have always been fortunate to have strong influences in my life who have forced me to look at my own choices and my own failures,” she told Ocean Drive magazine.

12.

Usher says he was “not faithful all the way” to his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “Towards the end of our marriage, I found myself lost, and I just wanted out…no. I was faithful at heart, but not faithful all the way. Even having a conversation with another woman, period, about matters of your relationship or emotions is, in my opinion, not being faithful,” he told Oprah.

13.

Country star LeAnn Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian had an affair when they were both married to other people. They eventually divorced and married each other.


Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

What she’s said about it: “That’s just not me. What happened is not who I am, period. I do know how much I love him. So I’ve always said I don’t live my life with regret. I can’t,” she told Robin Roberts.

14.

Hugh Grant was arrested after being caught in a car with a sex worker in 1995, and wrote a public apology to his then-wife, Elizabeth Hurley, the next morning.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “Last night I did something completely insane. I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say,” he wrote.

15.

Lamar Odom says his “one … regret” is cheating on Khloé Kardashian with multiple women.


Lou Rocco / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my dick in my pants,” he told Us Weekly.

16.

Sandra Bullock divorced Jesse James after he cheated on her with multiple women.


Ethan Miller / WireImage

What he’s said about it: “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife; yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story. … The easy [put-down] is like, ‘Oh, well, you cheated on Sandra Bullock.’ That’s the world’s easiest comeback. In general, both women and men cheat. It’s part of life,” he told the Daily Mail.

17.

Bones star David Boreanaz came forward about cheating on his wife after an alleged extortion attempt by his affair partner.


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

What he’s said about it: “Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities. I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible. I was associated with a woman who I was involved with and had a relationship with. She asked for money. I felt as though I was being blackmailed or there was some sort of extortion,” he told People magazine.

18.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had sex when they were both married to other people. They left those marriages and married each other, and then Dean cheated on Tori with yet another woman. Tori has acknowledged the irony of it all.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

What she’s said about it: “Maybe I have a hard time with that part [blaming the other woman] because that’s how I met Dean. … Dean and I met when we were both married to other people, so now that this has happened to me, I know a lot of people are like, ‘Well, karma’s a bitch,'” she revealed on her reality show.

