18 Celebrities Who’ve Cheated On Their Partners



Axelle / FilmMagic



What she’s said about it: “I got married really young and then divorced, and in the last couple of years, I felt like, ‘Wow, this is what I should have been doing when I was 20 instead of planning a wedding.’ But I don’t have any regrets. All of the choices I made, I learned from in a really deep way. I have always been fortunate to have strong influences in my life who have forced me to look at my own choices and my own failures,” she told Ocean Drive magazine.