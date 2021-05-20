Yuan eases as dollar rebounds after Fed minutes and cryptocurrency plunge

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased on Thursday

as the dollar rebounded on global markets after minutes from the

last Federal Reserve policy meeting hinted at the possible

tapering of asset sales if the U.S. economic recovery continues

apace.

Plunges in cryptocurrencies also fueled risk-off sentiment

to support the greenback. That sentiment was reinforced

by Beijing’s warning on Tuesday against speculative crypto

trading, and its decision to ban financial institutions and

payment companies from providing services related to

cryptocurrency transactions.

The firmer dollar pressured the yuan’s official guidance

rate and spot prices. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank

of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week

low of 6.4464 per dollar, 209 pips or 0.32% weaker than the

previous fix of 6.4255.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4380

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4382 at midday, 44 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

“Chinese fundamentals are unchanged – real yield

differentials have not tilted materially in favor of the RMB,

and data prints have not improved significantly either,”

analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note, expecting the yuan to