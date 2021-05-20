Yuan eases as dollar rebounds after Fed minutes and cryptocurrency plunge

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan eased on Thursday

as the dollar rebounded on global markets after minutes from the

last Federal Reserve policy meeting hinted at the possible

tapering of asset sales if the U.S. economic recovery continues

apace.

Plunges in cryptocurrencies also fueled risk-off sentiment

to support the greenback. That sentiment was reinforced

by Beijing’s warning on Tuesday against speculative crypto

trading, and its decision to ban financial institutions and

payment companies from providing services related to

cryptocurrency transactions.

The firmer dollar pressured the yuan’s official guidance

rate and spot prices. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank

of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week

low of 6.4464 per dollar, 209 pips or 0.32% weaker than the

previous fix of 6.4255.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4380

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4382 at midday, 44 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

“Chinese fundamentals are unchanged – real yield

differentials have not tilted materially in favor of the RMB,

and data prints have not improved significantly either,”

analysts at OCBC Bank said in a note, expecting the yuan to

remain on the weaker side of 6.4 per dollar for the time being.

Several currency traders said state-run banks appeared to be

buying dollars earlier this week to prevent the yuan from

breaching that level too quickly.

Zhou Chengjun, head of the financial research institute of

the PBOC, recommended that China should free up the yuan

exchange rate over time to support wider global adoption of the

currency, but his comments had little impact on the market.

Separately, China kept its benchmark lending rate for

corporate and household loans unchanged for the 13th straight

month at its May fixing on Thursday, in line with expectations.

“Official goals for reining in credit have already been

achieved by other means. As such, we do not expect any changes

to policy rates in the coming months,” said Julian

Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics.

The yuan market at 0401 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4464 6.4255 -0.32%

Spot yuan 6.4382 6.4338 -0.07%

Divergence from -0.13%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.40%

Spot change since 2005 28.55%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.36 97.31 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.136 90.22 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4384 0.00%

*

Offshore 6.6065 -2.42%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon

Cameron-Moore)

