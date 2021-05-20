XRP Jumps 26% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 26% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.19993 by 20:40 (00:40 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 26.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $55.89239B, or 3.08% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.17959 to $1.21191 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.83%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $13.59652B or 4.93% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8754 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 63.53% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $41,299.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 12.47% on the day.

was trading at $2,852.73 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 17.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $774.01443B or 42.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $330.81538B or 18.22% of the total cryptocurrency market value.