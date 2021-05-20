XRP Falls 20% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 20% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.12938 by 00:56 (04:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, down 19.83% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 19.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $39.48115B, or 2.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.91194 to $1.14816 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 16.57%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $21.23161B or 5.37% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8754 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 65.67% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $39,336.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.98% on the day.

was trading at $2,538.35 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 13.34%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $735.49623B or 44.23% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $292.94521B or 17.62% of the total cryptocurrency market value.