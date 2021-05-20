XRP Climbs 17% In a Green Day By Investing.com



XRP Climbs 17% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.23715 by 08:45 (12:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 16.74% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 26.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $57.25931B, or 3.13% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.91194 to $1.24525 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 4.74%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $19.75702B or 5.10% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.8754 to $1.6998 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 62.40% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $41,930.1 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.62% on the day.

was trading at $2,886.38 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 23.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $785.18906B or 42.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $334.71631B or 18.28% of the total cryptocurrency market value.