Which Autonomous Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Foresight vs. Magna: Which Autonomous Vehicle Stock is a Better Buy

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:) and Magna International (NYSE:) are two autonomous vehicle stocks. Both are down over the last 3 months amid the selloff in growth stocks. Is it time to buy? Patrick Ryan gives his take.
Autonomous vehicle stocks were in vogue in the second half of 2020. However, exuberance is fading as evidenced by the sector’s 30% tumble to start the new year.
&nbsp

Companies that make autonomous vehicles and related technology have the potential to soar to the moon or at least land among the stars in the years and decades ahead. The challenge lies in pinpointing the best autonomous vehicle stocks to buy.

&nbsp

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR