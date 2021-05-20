Wall Street Opens Mixed as Weak Philly Fed Underpins Stimulus Hopes; Dow Flat By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Thursday, in a modest bounce from three straight days of losses after mixed economic data reassured market participants that the risk of the Federal Reserve withdrawing its stimulus this year was vanishingly smalll.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s main index of business conditions fell sharply to 52.7 from 66.6, according to data released earlier Wednesday, while the manufacturing index plummeted to 31.5 from over 50 a month ago. Combined with an unexpected rise in continuing jobless claims in the week through May 8, the numbers lent weight to the idea that evidence of the economy overheating is likely to be short-lived.

