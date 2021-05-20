Wall St set to snap 3-day losing streak after fewer jobless claims

Article content

Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded after a three-day slide on Thursday, helped by gains in technology stocks, as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted the mood.

Bitcoin regained some lost ground to trade near $40,000, a day after a brutal selloff, helping renew appetite for risk. Crypto-exchange operator Coinbase Global, miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings rebounded between 1.6% and 5.1%.

“There was a lot of money drawn out from speculators initially but the market is beginning to gain ground and find comfortable levels,” said Arthur Weise, chief investment officer of Kingsland Growth Advisors.

The number of Americans filing for new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 444,000 in the week ended May 15, down for the third straight time, suggesting job growth picked up this month, though companies still are desperate for workers.

Wall Street’s main indexes fell for the third consecutive session on Wednesday after minutes from Fed’s meeting last month indicated many policymakers thought it would be appropriate to discuss easing crisis-era support in upcoming meetings if the strong economic momentum is sustained.