Vaccine rollout a big shot in the arm to UK growth outlook

LONDON — Britain’s economy will grow much faster than expected this year as a fast-moving coronavirus vaccine program allows businesses to re-open and lifts confidence, a Reuters poll found.

The country has suffered the highest COVID-19 related death toll in Europe, despite stringent lockdowns to try to contain its spread. But it has administered around 58 million coronavirus vaccine doses, including about 21 million citizens having had second shots.

On Monday, England further relaxed more of those lockdown restrictions, allowing cafes, bars and restaurants to reopen for indoor service and gatherings of up to 30 people permitted outdoors.

The UK economy will expand 5.9% this year, much stronger than the 5.0% forecast last month, according to the median forecast in the May 18-20 poll of over 60 economists. It is forecast to grow 5.3% in 2022.

As much of the country’s dominant service industry was at least partially closed last quarter the poll predicted the economy contracted 1.5% in that period. But the reopening meant it would expand 4.1% this quarter, better than the 3.5% projected last month.

Growth will then slow to 2.6% and to 1.5% in the following quarters. Next year quarterly growth will be even slower – at 0.8%, 0.7%, 0.5% and 0.5% consecutively.