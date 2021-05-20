Uniswap v3 Volume Surpasses SushiSwap, v2 Next By CoinQuora

Uniswap v3 Volume Surpasses SushiSwap, v2 Next
- Uniswap v3 surpassed SushiSwap and is now the second largest DEX on .
- Uniswap v2 and v3 now control 60% of DEX trade volume on Ethereum.
- v3 also set a new daily processing record amid yesterday’s market crash.
Uniswap v3 is now the second largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum network. The DEX is now second only to Uniswap v2, after surpassing SushiSwap.
With Uniswap v2 and v3 first and second respectively, this means Uniswap now controls about 60% of all Ethereum based DEX trade. In addition, v3 has achieved this after launching only two weeks ago.
