Uniswap v3 Volume Surpasses SushiSwap, v2 Next By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Uniswap v3 Volume Surpasses SushiSwap, v2 Next
  • Uniswap v3 surpassed SushiSwap and is now the second largest DEX on .
  • Uniswap v2 and v3 now control 60% of DEX trade volume on Ethereum.
  • v3 also set a new daily processing record amid yesterday’s market crash.

Uniswap v3 is now the second largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum network. The DEX is now second only to Uniswap v2, after surpassing SushiSwap.

With Uniswap v2 and v3 first and second respectively, this means Uniswap now controls about 60% of all Ethereum based DEX trade. In addition, v3 has achieved this after launching only two weeks ago.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR