UK regulator says Pfizer COVID vaccine can be stored 31 days in fridge By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Newcastle Racecourse vaccination centre, in Newcastle upon Tyne, Britain January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo
LONDON (Reuters) – The Pfizer (NYSE:) BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 can be stored for up to 31 days at normal fridge temperatures in Britain after a change approved by the country’s health and medicine regulator on Thursday.
“Up until now, the Pfizer vaccine had to be administered within five days of being removed from ultra-low temperature freezers,” June Raine, the head of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement.
“Now that the jab can be stored at normal fridge temperatures for up to 31 days, it can be used in a wider range of healthcare settings, giving patients greater access to the Pfizer vaccine.”
The change came after the regulator assessed additional stability data, the MHRA said.
